New 30-bed govt hospital building inaugurated

Alur: The long-awaited 30-bed government hospital building in Alur was inaugurated on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in public healthcare services for the region.

Kurnool MP B Nagaraju, MLA Virupakshi and Alur TDP in-charge Vaikuntham Jyothi formally declared the new facility open, bringing an end to years of delay in its commissioning.

The public representatives inaugurated the hospital by cutting the ribbon in the presence of medical officers and staff. During the programme, hospital personnel appealed for the appointment of a gynaecologist to address the needs of pregnant women and ensure better maternal care.

The new building is expected to enhance infrastructure and improve patient access to essential medical services.

Addressing the gathering, MP Nagaraju announced that a special review meeting, chaired by the District Collector, would soon be convened to focus exclusively on Alur’s development requirements.

He said that TDP in-charge Vaikuntham Jyothi would be invited to present key issues and that steps had already been initiated to supply drinking water to Alur mandal through the Handri-Neeva project by directing the Water Resources Department SE to prepare detailed plans.

The MP further stated that Alur continues to lag behind in education and healthcare, and emphasised the need for greater collaboration with voluntary organisations.

He revealed that institutions such as RDT and the Sri Sathya Sai Trust had been requested to partner in developmental initiatives.

These organisations, he noted, had agreed to constitute special committees to support Alur’s progress.

Market Yard Chairman Billekallu Venkatesh, along with Narasappa and Krishna Yadav, participated in the programme.