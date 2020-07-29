New bank timings in Kurnool

Kurnool: As part of preventive measures of COVID-19 to bank customers and staff, District Collector G Veerapandian issued orders to implement revised uniform bank timings by all banks/bank administrative offices/bank loan processing centres in the district till further orders upto August 30 with immediate effect.

As per orders the business hours will be 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and working hours will be 10.00 am to 2.00 pm.

All banks in the district shall work as per above timings w.e.f July 29 till August 31.

The collector also requested the customers and general public to wear mask and get sanitised mandatorily by every individual before entry into branches and also to maintain social distance in the branch.

He sought cooperation from customers and public to prevent spread of infection and for smoother operations at banking outlets.

