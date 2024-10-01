New Dharmavaram RDO takes charge

Dharmavaram: A Mahesh took charge as the RDO of Dharmavaram on Monday. The outgoing RDO Venkata Sivarami Reddy and other officials congratulated the new RDO.Later, RDO Mahesh held a meeting with the office staff and told them that the employees working in every government office must be punctual and solve every problem in revenue division according to the scheduled dates. He further said it is the responsibility of employees to make various government schemes available to the people.



Mahesh assured that he will always be available to the people of the revenue division and will run the division on the path of development with the support of the office staff.

A Mahesh, native of Nagari mandal, Chittoor district, was selected as Deputy Collector in Group One in 2022 batch. He worked as Special Deputy Collector in Anakapalli district for three months, later worked as Vijayawada Additional Commissioner for seven months. Now, was transferred to Dharmavaram as RDO.