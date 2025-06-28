  • Menu
New DPTO assumes charge

New DPTO assumes charge
Highlights

Tirupati: The newly-appointed District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) M Jagadeesh assumed charge in Tirupati on Friday.

Till now he was working as Chittoor DPTO. On the occasion of his assumption of duties, he was warmly greeted by several senior officials including Deputy Chief Traffic Manager P Viswanath and Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer T Balaji.

