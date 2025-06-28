Live
- PM Modi recalls PV’s services to nation
- Revanth recalls PV’s radical reforms
- CM to throw open PJR flyover today; traffic woes set to ease
- New DPTO assumes charge
- Annadatha Sukhibhava: Eligible farmers to be covered in Nellore dist
- Cultural event at Tirumala sparks uproar over alleged fraud
- Naidu unveils vision to turn AP into global tourism hub
- Thunderstorms likely in AP over next 5 days
- Centre under PM Modi spent Rs 2L cr in 11 yrs on TG farm sector: BJP
- Hyderabad: Thousands join as Jagannath Rath Yatra rolls through city
Tirupati: The newly-appointed District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) M Jagadeesh assumed charge in Tirupati on Friday.
Till now he was working as Chittoor DPTO. On the occasion of his assumption of duties, he was warmly greeted by several senior officials including Deputy Chief Traffic Manager P Viswanath and Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer T Balaji.
