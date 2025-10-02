New flight service from Tirupati to Rajamahendravaram takes off

Tirupati: A new flight service connecting Tirupati Airport with Rajamahendravaram was formally launched on Wednesday. The inaugural flight was virtually flagged off from Rajamahendravaram Airport by Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu. At Tirupati Airport, the flight was accorded a warm welcome by Airport Director D Boominathan along with officials from Alliance Air. To mark the occasion, the first passenger was presented with a boarding pass, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Boominathan said that Alliance Air will operate this new service three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. According to the schedule, the flight will depart from Tirupati at 7.40 am and reach Rajamahendravaram at 9.25 am. The return flight will leave Rajamahendravaram at 9.50 am and land in Tirupati at 11.20 am.

Officials expressed confidence that the new route will improve air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting both pilgrims and business travellers.