New Governor Nazeer accorded warm welcome
Highlights
Vijayawada: Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazeer, the Governor-designate of Andhra Pradesh, was accorded a warm welcome at the Gannavaram airport on Wednesday evening.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior officials, including DGP, received the Governor. Justice Nazeer would take oath as the Governor on Friday.
