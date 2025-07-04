New land pooling rules unveiled for capital region

Thestate government issued new Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Rules for the Capital Region through GO Ms No 118. These ‘Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2025’ are meant to simplify processes, reduce delays, and use modern technology, according to S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development department.

The new rules come at a time when infrastructure projects are progressing rapidly in Amaravati. The expansion is affecting nearby rural areas, where new urban settlements and satellite towns are starting to emerge. The government plans to provide basic infrastructure and services in these areas as they transition into urban zones.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), formed under the 2014 Act, will be responsible for planning, supervising, and funding development in the Capital Region.

The new rules retain the compensation structure introduced under the 2015 Capital City LPS Rules but introduce several changes. According to Suresh Kumar, the number of required forms has been cut down from 32 to fewer in order to simplify the process. Land surveys will now use drones and GPS-enabled rovers. Landowners who give consent under the scheme will go through Aadhaar/OTP-based verification instead of manual paperwork.

Water bodies will be protected following court orders, and details of new plot allocations will be directly recorded in the Registration Department’s database. This will remove the need for separate registration and mutation processes. The Joint Collector will handle the verification and confirmation of ownership of government, assigned, Lanka, and endowments lands.

Landowners will be given reconstituted plots along with other benefits. These include annual annuity payments: Rs 30,000 for dry land and Rs 50,000 for jareebu land in the first year. The annuity will increase by Rs 3,000 for dry land and Rs 5,000 for jareebu land every year.

One-time payments of Rs 1 lakh will be given for garden lands with lime, sapota, or guava trees. Landless families will receive a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for 10 years. Farmers will get a one-time agricultural loan waiver of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Other support includes free education and healthcare, access to old age homes, subsidised food through Anna Canteens, and the use of local farmers’ tractors in construction work.