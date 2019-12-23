New lift scheme linking HNSS, GNSS mooted to supply water to Chittoor dist

Tirupati: State Water Resource department officials have planned to draw adequate water to Chittoor district through a new project Handri Neeva and Galeru Nagari linkage scheme.

Main purpose of the project is to supply drinking and irrigation water to drought areas of Chittoor and Kadapa district. It is expected that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation to the proposed project on December 24 during his visit to Kadapa district.

As per the WRD officials, pipeline for new project will start from GandiKota Head Regulator in Kadapa district. From there Krishna water will be pumped into Kaliveti Vagu of Chakraypet Mandal in Kadapa district, from there water will be carried through pipeline for 35 km.

From Gandikota in Kadapa district which comes under Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti (GNSS) project to Adivipalli reservoir which comes under Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) of Chittoor district, it is planned to lift 3 tmcft of water via Nambuvani PulaKunta (NP Kunta) in Anantapur district. Krishna water will be lifted from Gandikota to reach Adivipalli reservoir.

WRD officials have designed this new project at a cost of Rs 2,000 cr and it is planned to pump 8 tmc ft of water. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's constituency Pulivendula and Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy's constituency Rayachoti will get water through the new project.

Through this new project, Thamballapalle, Madanapalle and Piler constituencies in Chittoor district will get water for irrigation as Krishna water is drawn to the district.

At present, Krishna water is being drawing from Malyala of Kurnool district to Chittoor district through 412 km length HNSS canal by using 30 lift schemes. The major benefit of new HNSS and GNSS linkage scheme travelling distance of water will be reduced by 135 km.