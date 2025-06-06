New PHC building in Kambadur inaugurated

Kambadur: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that the coalition government is committed to ensuring quality healthcare for all, as he inaugurated a newly constructed Primary Health Centre (PHC) building in Kambadur mandal headquarters on Thursday. The facility, built at a cost of ₹1.90 crore, was opened in the presence of District Medical and Health Officer Dr EB Devi, RDO Vasanth Babu, senior TDP leaders, and local supporters.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA emphasized that strong education and healthcare systems are the foundation of public welfare. He lauded Education Minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts in improving the State’s education sector. He assured that compound walls and gates would soon be constructed around the PHC for security.

Highlighting local concerns, he noted that Kambadur faces significant revenue-related issues and urged officials to conduct regular grievance redressal meetings to support farmers. He also mentioned that while several road works have been sanctioned, efforts are ongoing to secure approval for the remaining ones. He informed the public that NREGA wages would soon be credited to workers’ accounts. Expressing joy, the MLA added that the allocation of a Navodaya school to the Kalyanadurgam constituency marks a significant step toward educational progress.