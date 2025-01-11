  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

New Ramraj showroom opens in Chilakaluripeta

New Ramraj showroom opens in Chilakaluripeta
x
Highlights

Ramraj Cotton Company opened a new showroom at Chilkaluripeta, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursdayat 30-15/3/5, Gundaiah Thota, Chilkaluripeta, in Palnadu district.

Chilakaluripeta: Ramraj Cotton Company opened a new showroom at Chilkaluripeta, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursdayat 30-15/3/5, Gundaiah Thota, Chilkaluripeta, in Palnadu district. The showroom was inaugurated by former minister and MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao.

Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, OSD to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, and C A Penugonda Subbarayudu, president, Andhra Pradesh State Arya Vysya Mahasabha were also present.

Ramraj has been placed in the list of India’s most trusted and most attractive brand for Dhotis and Shirts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick