New Ramraj showroom opens in Chilakaluripeta

Chilakaluripeta: Ramraj Cotton Company opened a new showroom at Chilkaluripeta, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursdayat 30-15/3/5, Gundaiah Thota, Chilkaluripeta, in Palnadu district. The showroom was inaugurated by former minister and MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao.

Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, OSD to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, and C A Penugonda Subbarayudu, president, Andhra Pradesh State Arya Vysya Mahasabha were also present.

Ramraj has been placed in the list of India’s most trusted and most attractive brand for Dhotis and Shirts.