New ride-hiring app launched

Vijayawada: A new ride-hiring platform Rideit hasbeen launched in Andhra Pradesh, offering a host of innovative features aimed at enhancing the experience for both customers and drivers. The app was unveiled during an inaugural ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Seetharampuram here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, RideIt Founder & Director Ravi Teja Painda said the platform was built with a mission to deliver better returns to drivers while ensuring affordability and convenience for customers. He further said the RideIt hiring platform is locally developed and tailored for the AP. He said a driver-first approach with zero commission and higher earnings are motto.

He informed that it gives service with minimising ride cancellation issues. He said personal ride services for school children are also available and the services will be expanded in multiple cities across the state. “We have eliminated wallet-based systems to reduce complications and introduced zero-commission rides making it a win-win for both riders and drivers,” he explained. Unlike existing platforms, RideIt has a Driver Care Call Centre and a local office, so drivers can directly resolve issues with ease and added that the service is currently operational in Vijayawada. Co-founder Sanhita Madala, Director Prashanthi Kongara and others were present.