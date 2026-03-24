New social space gets operational in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Developed over 1.4 million sqft of area at Saligramapuram, Inorbit Mall, the largest in Andhra Pradesh, gets launched in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Envisioned as the city’s newest social hub, it is set to redefine how people shop, dine and connect, the mall marks a landmark addition to the region’s fast-evolving lifestyle ecosystem. From fashion to footwear, jewellery to watches, F&B to lifestyle and many more, the mall includes assorted categories under one roof. Conceptualised as a new social space, the mall features the region’s largest single floor plate, along with seven levels of parking, ensuring seamless accessibility for visitors. Entertainment forms a key pillar, with over five Family Entertainment Centres (FECs), 8 screen cinemas making it the highest concentration in the region alongside a curated selection of premium food and beverage offerings.

Enhancing its overall appeal, the property will feature a jogging track of 1.1-km around the property, a dedicated pet park and a terrace deck offering city views bringing together retail, leisure and lifestyle in an integrated destination.

The inauguration of the mall was held in the presence of chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M Angamuthu, Deputy Chairperson Roshni A Korati, MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Group president, K Raheja Corp Neel Raheja, CEO, Inorbit Mall Rajneesh Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion in a virtual mode, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the Government of India’s focus on unlocking the potential of commercial land.

Neel Raheja, Group president, K Raheja Corp, said: “When we set out to build Inorbit in 2001, our vision was to create lasting relationships with our partners, our communities, and the people we serve. Visakhapatnam is a city we have believed in for a long time, and this development is a reflection of that conviction.” VPA chairperson M Angamuthu stated that the port aims to create an enabling ecosystem that promotes responsible private sector participation, accelerates project execution and contributesto urban development. He informed that the Inorbit Mall project has generated employment for about 2,500–3,000 people directly and up to 10,000 indirectly.