New tariff effective from April only: APSPDCL

Tirupati: AP SPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) clarified that the enhanced tariff is applicable for the power consumed from April 1.



In a release here on Tuesday, SPDCL Chairman- cum- Managing Director Haranadha Rao said that the March bill was not issued in April due to lockdown. It was included in the April bill which will be issued to the consumers from May 5. However, as the two month bill was issued in one bill, there was confusion among some consumers that it resulted in excess billing due to clubbing of two months which is not true. The total consumption for two months which was billed has been divided into two and the old rate was applied to first half and the enhanced rate to the second half, he explained.