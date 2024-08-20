New textile policy soon

Vijayawada: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savita said the state government will soon release the new AP Textiles and Apparel and Garment Policy.



Conducting a videoconference with investors in the handloom sector from Secretariat on Monday, the minister said the state government has been giving top priority to industries by providing incentives and necessary infrastructure. She said the previous YSRCP government has totally neglected the handloom and textiles sector. As a result, employment and livelihood opportunities in the sector have dwindled, she added.

The minister said the NDA government is determined to promote handloom and textiles sector and is planning to bring out a new policy by reforming the 2018-23 handloom and textiles policy.

She said AP stands in the second place in silk production and sixth place in cotton production and in seventh place in jute production.

She said there are nine textile and apparel parks in the state, including three in the private sector.

There are many opportunities to set up textile units in agro textiles, geo textiles and mobile textiles sector in the state, the minister said.

She said the state government is determined to promote handloom and textiles sector to provide employment opportunities.

Earlier, several investors expressed their views and problems in the handloom and textile sector.

The minister assured to solve their problems by bringing them to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.