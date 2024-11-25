  • Menu
New toilets facilitated for MPP school students

RCVC members and children at the inaugural of six functional toilets at MPP School, Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam
 RCVC members and children at the inaugural of six functional toilets at MPP School, Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As part of its community service initiative of the RRR (reuse, recycle and reinvent) mission, Rotary Club Vizag Couples (RCVC) inaugurated six newly constructed toilets at Mandal Parishad Primary School at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

During its earlier visit, RCVC members identified the urgent need for improved sanitation facilities at the school. Recognising lack of proper toilets and hygienic conditions, RCVC took up the project and successfully sponsored the construction of these facilities allotting a budget of Rs 1.2 lakh, ensuring better hygiene infrastructure for the primary school students.

The event was attended by RCVC president Dharmender Varada, secretary Sravani Chittoori, and other members of the club. They reiterated that the construction of washrooms reflects their commitment to creating a healthier and sustainable community.

