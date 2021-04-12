New twist emerges in Vijayawada Gun misfire case, Home Guard opened fire on wife

A new twist emerged in the incident of gun misfire at Gollapudi of Vijayawada. Investigators arrived at a preliminary conclusion that Home Guard had shot his wife over disputes. According to the police, Home Guard Vinod Kumar is working as an assistant at ASP Shashi Bhushan in the Chief Minister's Security Division.



Shashi Bhushan went to Anantapur three days ago while the homeguard has brought the ACP's gun to home. The homeguard said the gun was misfired and his wife Surya Ratna Prabha died. The incident took place around two o'clock on Sunday midnight. Bhavanipuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

However, the police came to a preliminary conclusion that the home guard had opened fire with the gun in order to threaten his wife. It appears that there was an altercation between the couple last midnight over the gold jewelery being held hostage. Western Zone ACP Hanumantha Rao said the case was currently under investigation and full details would be revealed soon.