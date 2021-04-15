New twist emerges in Vizag murder case, police confirms extramarital affair as cause

A new twist emerged in the murder of six members of the same family in Pendurthi of Visakapatnam. So far property disputes have been blamed for the killings. But, now the new topic has come to the fore with police confirmed that the murder was caused due to extramarital affair.

Police said that the deceased Vijay had an extramarital affair with the daughter of the accused Appalaraju. In 2018, Appalaraju found out that he was chatting with his daughter. In 2018, Appalaraju lodged a complaint with the police against Vijay who was also arrested by the police at that time. Since then the Appalaraju faction has trying to take revenge over Vijay's family.

Appalaraju killed other family members including Vijay's father Rama Rao. In 2018 itself, Appalaraju attacked the Vijay family where Vijay escaped. The Vijay family moved from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada four months ago due to clashes between the two families. However, the Vijay family recently came to Visakhapatnam for a good deed.

In this backdrop, the accused broke into the house at around 4am and attacked indiscriminately with a knife without even seeing the children. The deceased have been identified as Bommidi Ramana (63), Bommidi Usharani (35), Allu Ramadevi (53), Nakkella Aruna (37) and Usharani's children Bommidi Uday (2) and Bommidi Urvisha (6 months).