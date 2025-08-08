New vice president elected for FAPCCI

Visakhapatnam: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) announced Cherukumalli Kishore Kumar as its vice president for the year 2025-26.

Kishore Kumar is the managing director of Sandy Bay Sea Foods Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between India and Thailand, and a 2-star export house. He held several key positions in trade associations, including vice chairman of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Ministry of Commerce. He also served as president of the Crab Meat Processors Association of India and vice president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, Andhra Pradesh region.

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Kishore Kumar is a distinguished Rotarian and served as district governor and in various national and international roles. Rotary International honored him with the Service Above Self award.

He is actively involved in social service and currently serves as the managing trustee of Cherukumalli Foundation, and trustee of Gouthami Eye Hospital, Age Care Foundation and India Humanity Foundation. After getting elected as FAPCCI’s vice president, the members congratulated Mr. Kishore Kumar.