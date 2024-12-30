New Year events must be pre-approved by police: SP

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore has urged residents to celebrate New Year in a peaceful and law-abiding manner.

He assured that the police department has implemented stringent measures to prevent any untoward incidents or disturbances during the celebrations.

The SP warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in riots or anti-social activities. He remind-ed establishments such as hotels, wine shops, bars, restaurants and pubs that they would be permitted to operate only until the specified closing hours on December 31. Special events for New Year’s celebrations must be pre-approved and organisers should install CCTV cameras at event venues.

He emphasised that events must not feature obscenity or exceed permissible noise levels. The SP also issued a stern warning against the use of intoxicants, including alcohol and drugs, stating that violators would face severe penalties.

Those caught driving under the influence will face ‘drunk and drive’ charges and be presented in court. Penalties for drunk driving include fines up to Rs 10,000 or imprison-ment for six months.

Additionally, individuals engaging in dangerous activities such as removing bike silencers to create loud noises, over-speeding, joyriding, or driving on the wrong side of the road will face strict action.

Vehicles used in such viola-tions will be seized and the offenders’ driving licences may be suspended for three months or permanently revoked, and recommended to the RTO office.

SP Kishore also urged women to report any harassment during New Year’s celebrations by contacting the Women Protection Team’s toll-free number, 112. He emphasised the department’s commitment to ensuring public safety and a disturbance-free atmosphere for all.