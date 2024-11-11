  • Menu
Newly-appointed Khadi Board chief calls on Minister

Newly-appointed Khadi Board chief calls on Minister
Discusses various schemes being implemented by the Board across the State

Tadepalli: K K Chowdary who has been appointed chairman of AP Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) called on Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha at her camp office here on Sunday.

Chowdary thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh and Minister Savitha for appointing him as the chairman of the KVIB. He felicitated the Minister with a shawl on the connection.

Both of them discussed various schemes being implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Board across the State.

Several TDP leaders and activists participated in the meeting.

