Newlywed husband who killed AP- based wife too succumbs

Kolar: A tragic incident unfolded in Chambarasanahalli village of KGF taluk, Kolar district, where a newlywed couple succumbed to injuries following a violent altercation on their wedding day. The bride, Likhithasree, who hailed from Kurnool district, died at the scene, while the groom, Naveen, passed away on Thursday after failing to respond to treatment.

Naveen, a resident of Chambarasanahalli, and Likhithasree, from Bainapalli village in Andhra Pradesh, had been in a relationship for several years. The couple married on Wednesday morning in the presence of their families, despite some initial opposition from their parents.

The altercation occurred later that evening at a relative’s house, where the newlyweds had gone after the wedding. What started as a minor disagreement escalated into a physical fight. Tragically, Likhithasree, who sustained severe injuries during the scuffle, died on the spot. Naveen was also critically injured and was immediately rushed to Kolar District Hospital. He was later transferred to Victoria Hospital in Bangalore, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

KGF SP Shantaraju confirmed the details, stating that despite the best efforts, Naveen could not be saved. The Anderson Town Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.