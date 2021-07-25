Next tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena on July 29

Vijayawada: As part of the 'Navaratnalu' programme, the government has launched the ambitious 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' (Fee reimbursement) scheme, which disbursed Rs 671.45 crore directly to 10,88,439 students in April this year.

The State government would release Rs 693.81 crore on July 29, according to a communiqué from the office of the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations.

The government has been taking steps to deposit the second tranche of fee reimbursement money directly into the mothers' accounts under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme at a time when the State's financial situation is in dire straits in the wake of the coronavirus without students having to wait for the government to pay the fee reimbursement money as in the past.

Through the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scaheme, the government deposits the amount into the accounts of the mothers of students once every quarter (three months) the fees to be paid by the poor students studying in ITI, polytechnic, degree and other colleges.

The government also released a total of Rs 4,207.85 crore to students after coming to power, settling arrears of Rs 1,774.60 crore for 2018-19.

Similarly, the government has already stated that if parents pay fees to colleges for 2019–20, that amount can be withdrawn from colleges by the end of April.

The State government has said that if the fee has already been paid to the colleges in 2018-19 and 2019-20, the money can also be recovered.

The fee reimbursement for 2020–21 will be credited by the government directly into the parents' accounts, not to colleges. Parents have to go to the colleges and pay the fees.

The government has stated that if the parents go to colleges, pay the fee directly, inquire about education facilities and other facilities there, they will be able to bring to the attention of the government if there are any unresolved issues.