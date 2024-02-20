NHRC member inspects Nellore central prison

Nellore: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member T Vijaya Bharathi urged patients to utilise medical facilities as both Central and State governments have been spending funds in a big way to promote quality treatment in government hospitals.

As part of her one-day tour of the district, the NHRC member has visited Community Health Centre in Kovuru mandal on Monday. Vijaya Bharathi said that as treatment in private corporate hospitals became expensive, both Central and State governments made highly sophisticated treatment available in government hospitals to the poor free of cost. She inspected various divisions like operation theatre, ayurvedic hospital and interacted with patients. She also visited Nellore Central Prison located at Buja Buja Nellore and interacted with prisoners over facilities being provided by the Jail authorities.

Additional Superintendent Mahesh Babu, DSP Sai Praveen, Deputy Jailer Kanyakumari and others were present.