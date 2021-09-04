NHRC probe sought into 'illegal' arrests: Varla Ramaiah

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Friday urged the chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to order a probe into human rights violations and illegal arrests of peaceful protesters in Andhra Pradesh and take stringent action against the officials responsible for the deterioration of law and order in the State.

In a letter sent to the NHRC chairperson here, Ramaiah said that the AP government and the police force were resorting to gross violations of the fundamental rights and Article 19. They were suppressing all voices of dissent and scuttling democracy at every step. If the erring officers were not made accountable to their suppressive actions, they would cause further erosion of democratic values in the State.

The TDP leader said that their party State leadership gave a call for State-wide protests on August 28 against the steep increase in petrol and diesel prices in AP. The protests were held in a peaceful manner and duly following the Covid safeguards. However, the ruling party has unleashed police force and accordingly TDP leaders, cadre and general public were arrested, while others were placed under house arrest. Several FIRs were registered against the TDP leaders in the Kotabommali, Dendulur, Pulivendula and Bommanahal police stations.

Decrying the government's oppressive tactics, he said that at many places not only FIRs were registered under different sections, but some of the leaders were arrested and detained illegally and released later.

The TDP leader further said, "Police are grossly neglecting and turning a blind eye to the mass gatherings, processions and meetings organised by the ruling YSRCP leaders." He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and growing excesses of the ruling YSRCP and the police force.

He appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against the people responsible for such callous registering of cases.