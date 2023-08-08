Nidadavole: Student donates Rs50 for railway station redevelopment

Nidadavole: : A college student, Apsana Mohammad, wrote an appreciation letter by voluntarily contributing Rs 50 and dropped it in the suggestion box at Nidadavolu. The letter praised the redevelopment programme launched by Indian Railways to revamp 508 railway stations in one go. The college student shared some innovative ideas and valuable suggestions involving skilled experts to modernise the stations. The letter was identified by the Nidadavole station staff and the money was deposited in the Booking Office.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation for 508 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme on Sunday.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil complimented the gesture of the college student. He stated that the redevelopment programme of 11 stations across Vijayawada Division would be thoroughly followed and expedited to match up with passenger aspirations.

The appreciation letter from the college student was shared from all the official social media handles thanking her for her voluntary contribution to the cause.