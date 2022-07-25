NIELIT in Tirupati not a myth

Tirupati: Is NIELIT at Tirupati a myth or reality? Well, NIELIT Registrar R P Pandey, reacting to a report published in The Hans India on July 21, said, "The NIELIT categorically disowns any information of such nature."

Pandey also said that the news was "far and beyond the factual position," and advised the publication to confirm the authenticity of any such information before publishing it. The Registrar said, "The Director General, NIELIT, is the appropriate authority for seeking information."

He said, "as per provisions in the NIELIT bylaws opening of new NIELIT centre has to be made with due diligence at various levels and after the approval of the Governing Council."

























The Hans India stands by its story. It is a fact that the efforts to get the National Institute to Tirupati are on since 2016. The NIELIT had submitted a proposal to the Government of Andhra Pradesh requesting it to provide free of cost built-up space (8000-10000 sq ft).



This proposal could not be finalised as the place shown by the government was found not suitable. Again in 2017, NIELIT had written a DO letter No. TRI (02)2017-NIELIT(Civil)/02/ 3036 dated 23.03.2017 and a subsequent reminder was sent on 18.05.2017.

This was mentioned by Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, in his latest letter Ref No I-22013(11)/2/ 2022-Projects/7516 dated 28.06.2022. In the same letter, the Director General said: "I shall appreciate, if necessary, directions may be issued to the concerned officer to identify the required built-up space at 2-3 locations in Tirupati municipal boundary so that a committee of MeitY and NIELIT officials along with nominee of the State government may visit and finalise the location at the earliest.

Further, it is requested that a nominee of the State government, may also be appointed to visit the offered locations and finalise the built-up space for setting up the NILIT Centre." The Hans report also quoted the version of the local MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, who has been following up the issue in New Delhi. Reacting to the letter by the Registrar of the NIELIT, the MP on Sunday told The Hans India that efforts to set up the national institute in Tirupati were moving in the right direction.

He reiterated that the State government had submitted details of a few built-up spaces as required by the NIELIT which the committee of MeitY and NIELIT along with the State government nominee will inspect and will finalise. He said in all probability, it could be set up on the SV University campus (This was also mentioned in the Hans report of July 21). The MP also said that the issue was being followed up with the Union government at appropriate levels.