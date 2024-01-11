Nihar Skill Education offers vocational training in Kadapa

Nihar Skill Education Regional Coordinator, N Subbarami Reddy, has announced that Nihar Skill Education is offering free vocational training to unemployed individuals in the Kadapa district. This initiative is made possible through the collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. The training courses include Production Machine Operator, Retail Sales Associate, General Duty Assistant, Light Motor Vehicle Driver, and Junior Software Developer.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at their training center, which is situated opposite the Kadapaloni District Court and Smitha Road. The training will last for approximately 90 days and will be provided free of charge. Upon successful completion, candidates will receive a recognized certificate. Employment opportunities will subsequently be offered based on qualifications.

Reddy urges young men and women in the region to make the most of this opportunity. For further information, individuals can reach out to Nihar Skill Education at 9063082227.