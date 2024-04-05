  • Menu
Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
A Nijam Gelavali program was held at Gorumanukonda in Betamcherla Mandal, organized by Nara Bhuvaneshwari, where Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and fans participated enthusiastically. The event was a huge success and received strong support from the attendees.

The program was attended by Dhone Assembly NDA Candidate Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, along with Former MLA Ms. Kotla Sujathamma. Also present were Nandyala Parliament Telugu Desam Party Candidate Mr. Mati Byreddy Sabari, State Telugu Youth Leaders Kotla Raghavendra Reddy, Kotla Giridhar Reddy, Chandra Palli Nageswara Rao Yadav, Dharmavaram, Manne Subbareddy, Kothakota, Muralidhar Goud, Kovalala Ramakrishna, Balpalapalli, Raghava Reddy, Venkateswara Reddy, Sri Bhat, and others.

The event was marked by speeches, performances, and discussions on important issues, showcasing solidarity and enthusiasm among the attendees. Nara Bhuvaneshwari's program was hailed as a significant success and a demonstration of strong support for the Telugu Desam Party.




