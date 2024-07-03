Nimmala Ramanaidu releases water for Krishna delta, credits Chandrababu for Pattisema project

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu recently stated that the interlinking of rivers is the key to making the country drought-free. He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu for initiating the process, which has resulted in the connection of rivers through projects like Polavaram.

During a recent event, the Minister released irrigation and drinking water to the Krishna Delta through the Pattiseema upliftment scheme. A total of 1,050 cusecs of water was released through pumps 4, 5, and 6, and pujas were performed for the machines and motors involved in the process. Following this, the Minister visited a photo exhibition related to the Pattiseema lift scheme.

In a media conference held afterwards, Minister Ramanaidu highlighted the importance of completing the Polavaram project to prevent wastage of water. He also praised CM Chandrababu's foresight in transferring flooded mandals from Telangana to Andhra, and emphasized the significance of projects like Pattiseema in providing drinking and irrigation water to millions of people.

Ramanaidu further noted that efforts are being made to efficiently manage water resources, with projects like Tadipudi irrigating 1.50 lakh acres and the stable water supply to Visakhapatnam from the Eleru Reservoir. He emphasized the need to conserve water, stating that not a single drop should be wasted.