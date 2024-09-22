Nimmala Ramanaidu Visits Handrineeva, says will enhance project's capacity

In a significant move aimed at improving irrigation infrastructure in Rayalaseema, Ramanaidu recently visited the Handriniva project. The visit was ordered by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, with the intent to enhance the capacity of Handriniva and expand the main canal, ultimately leading to better water supply for the region.

During his visit, Ramanaidu drew parallels to the legacy of NTR, emphasizing plans to make Rayalaseema to Ratanala Seema, symbolizing a transformative approach to regional development. He underscored that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has historically been credited with constructing the largest and longest lift irrigation scheme in Asia, which was designed to lift an impressive 3,850 cusecs of water.

Highlighting concerns over the current state of the Handriniva project under, Ramanaidu pointed out that crucial works had been stalled, resulting in a shortfall in the project's capacity to deliver water. Ramanaidu stated, "We are committed to ensuring that the Handrineeva project is fully operational.