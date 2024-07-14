Nimmala slams YSRCP ‘lies’ on ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme

Vijayawada : Irrigation minister and senior TDP leader Nimmala Ramanaidu on Saturday said that the YSRCP is resorting to largescale false propaganda on the Talliki Vandanam scheme and stated that soon legal action will be initiated against such elements.

“The YSRCP and its favourite media should be ashamed for spreading such rumours on the Talliki Vandanam scheme much before the guidelines are formulated. How can a scheme be implemented without proper norms,” the minister asked while talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Ramanaidu said if the YSRCP continues such lies, the party will confine itself to a single digit soon. In fact, Pulivendula MLA Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy only has the habit of taking frequent U- turns but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will certainly keep its promises and the Talliki Vandanam scheme will be applied to every child, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had come to power by making all kinds of false promises had totally destroyed the state, the minister said and felt that now it has become a patent right to the YSRCP to utter all falsehoods and resorting to this kind of malicious propaganda. Despite people teaching a fitting lesson to the YSRCP, the leaders of this party still continue to adopt the same attitude, he lamented.

Perhaps the YSRCP could not digest the enormous response that the NDA government is getting from the people and thus spreading such rumours, the minister remarked. The YSRCP leaders are misleading the people even on issues like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have given their consent for its privatisation. The Union minister’s statement has thoroughly exposed the YSRCP’s false propaganda, he added.

During the campaigning in the last elections too these YSRCP leaders had told the people that if the NDA comes to power the pension will not be paid to the beneficiaries but Chandrababu, as promised, paid the revised pension along with arrears as scheduled, Ramanaidu said. These leaders now started spreading rumours even on free sand supply, the Minister pointed out and said that the people will certainly teach a lesson soon to these leaders.

“They are simply spewing venom much before the guidelines are formed to implement any scheme like the Talliki Vandanam and free sand supply. It is the YSRCP that has taken the innocent mothers for a ride by not implementing the Amma Void scheme,” he stated. Soon after coming to power, the NDA government has repealed the Land Titling Act which was introduced during the YSRCP rule to grand the lands of innocent people, the irrigation minister said.

