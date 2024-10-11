Nine Injured in Tanker Collision with a Bus Near Anantapur

A late-night collision involving a tanker and a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus left nine passengers injured near Thimmampeta in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district. The incident occurred at midnight, raising concerns over road safety on National Highway 44.

The injured passengers, along with the tanker driver, were promptly transported to the Government Hospital in Anantapur for treatment. In the aftermath of the accident, the remaining travelers aboard the bus were safely taken to Hyderabad.

Authorities have implemented measures to manage traffic flow and prevent further disruptions along the busy highway, ensuring that the situation is under control. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.