NISG strengthens partnership with AP for smarter future

Secretariat (Velagapudi): In a move aimed at fostering technological advancement and governance innovation, Rajiv Bansal, CEO of the National Institute for Smart Governance (NISG), expressed his organisation’s eagerness to collaborate with the State government to provide essential technical support.

This collaboration is envisioned to play a key role in realising the State’s ambitious ‘Swarnandhra@2047’ vision.

On Friday, a team of NISG representatives met with senior officials from the State government at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office at the Secretariat. During the meeting, Bansal outlined the various initiatives NISG has already undertaken in AP and other States. He emphasised that NISG, as a non-profit organisation, offers strategic planning, e-Governance solutions, and consultancy services at a low cost to help governments leverage emerging technologies for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Bansal highlighted the organisation’s extensive track record, which spans over two decades and includes the training of over 30,000 government employees across various levels and the successful management of more than 200 projects in States and Union Territories.

He reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh was a founding supporter of NISG and expressed the organisation’s commitment to further strengthening this partnership.

“We are deeply committed to helping Andhra Pradesh achieve its technological and governance goals,” Bansal said.

“Through strategic collaboration, we aim at supporting the State in embracing cutting-edge technologies that will lay the foundation for a smarter and more efficient governance system.”

Special Chief Secretary R P Sisodia responded positively to NISG’s proposal, emphasising that technical solutions are critical to overcoming the challenges faced by government departments in their operations. He stressed that NISG expertise would be instrumental in helping the state modernise its systems and enhance service delivery to citizens.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar highlighted AP’s active focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, drone technology and deep tech. He stated that the State government intends to seek NISG support to further integrate these technologies into its infrastructure and governance models.

Further strengthening the collaboration, IT Secretary N Yuvraj proposed that NISG establish an office in Amaravati, similar to its office in Hyderabad.

This suggestion was met with a positive response from NISG representatives, signaling a strong commitment to deepening the partnership between the two entities.

CEO of RTGS K Dinesh Kumar extended a warm welcome to the NISG delegation, expressing optimism about the continued cooperation and the transformative impact it would have on the State’s governance landscape.