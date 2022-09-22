'Nistar' and 'Nipun' get launched

Visakhapatnam: The two major diving support vessels (DSVs) 'Nistar' and 'Nipun' were launched at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam.

It was launched by president of Naval Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Kala Hari Kumar in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Easter Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, senior officers from the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence at a ceremony organised on Thursday.

The ship is powered by two main engines to give a maximum speed of 18 knots. Also, majority of the items for key equipment of DSVs have been procured through indigenous vendors from more than 120 MSMEs across India.

The NWWA president performed the traditional honour and named the ships. These 120-m long ships with total displacement of about 8,800 tonnes and blue water capability will be deployed for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the DSV project generated local employment opportunities and promoted indigenisation which will boost India's economy.

Highlighting the features of the diving support vessels, CMD of HSL Hemant Khatri mentioned that they are first of its kind indigenously designed and built ships at HSL for the Indian Navy. Further, he stated that the launch of the DSVs marks the capability of HSL to deliver potent platforms for the nation.

He informed that the HSL has vast potential to secure high value construction and refit orders and meet the future requirements of Indian Navy, Coast Guard, SCI and DCI thus propelling the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.