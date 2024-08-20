NIT-AP receives 3 ISO certifications

Rajamahendravaram: National Institute of Technology - Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) has been awarded three prestigious ISO certifications by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), recognising the institute’s commitment in maintaining high standards across various aspects of its operations. ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 for Environmental Green Audit and ISO 50001 for Energy Management are among these certifications.



They underscore NIT-AP’s excellence in academics, administration, environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.

Representatives from ISO visited NIT-AP to evaluate the standards maintained across its departments, including guest houses, buildings, laboratories, machinery and engineering facilities. They also reviewed the institute’s record management, teaching and non-teaching staff details, and the amenities provided to students.

The ISO team was impressed by NIT-AP’s rapid growth since its establishment in 2015, praising the institute for adhering to Central government guidelines and maintaining strong record management practices.

Expressing pride in the achievement, NIT-AP in-charge Director Dr B S Murthy and Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Reddy attributed this success to the dedicated efforts of both teaching and non-teaching staff. They emphasised their commitment to guiding the institution towards even greater achievements in the future.