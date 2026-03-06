NITI Aayog official inspects ABP implementation

Vijayawada: NITI Aayog official Radhika Mule visited Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Thursday as part of the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) – Sampurnata Abhiyan 2.0 being implemented under the guidance of NITI Aayog.

During her visit, she inspected several institutions, including Anganwadi centres, the Ayushman Arogya Mandir, a government school, the Animal Husbandry Department office and the Rythu Seva Kendra. She reviewed the services being provided, the implementation of government schemes and the benefits reaching the people.

She also visited the Rural Incubation Skilling and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Centre at Guntupalli village, where she examined the skill training programmes, employment opportunities and self-employment initiatives being provided to women. Radhika Mule appreciated the efforts of officials in Ibrahimpatnam mandal for working towards achieving the six Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) identified under the Aspirational Block Programme. She said the schemes were being implemented effectively and noted that Sampurnata Abhiyan 2.0 is being carried out successfully in the district under the leadership of district collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

Later, she held a review meeting with mandal-level officials at the MPDO office to assess the progress of various departmental programmes. She also interacted with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and listened to their views and experiences.

MPDO Shakuntala, Tahsildar Y Venkateswarlu, MAO Rajani, MEO Pushpalatha, MO Parheen, ABP Coordinator Srinivas, Deputy MPDO Manoj and Animal Husbandry Department staff were present.