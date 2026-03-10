NITI Aayog officials call for sharing best practices

Visakhapatnam: In a move to accelerate development of the Aspirational District Programme (ADP)-Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), there is a need to share best practices of the programmes being implemented across the country, underlined Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NITI Aayog Rohit Kumar.

Speaking at the Regional Best Practices Seminar of the southern states organised by NITI Aayog in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he stated that the Aspirational Districts programme is playing a key role in rural development in the country.

Through the programme, backward districts and blocks are identified and development is achieved by setting targets in five main sectors such as health, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure and skill development.

He said that the programme is moving forward based on the ‘3-C’ concept- convergence, collaboration and competition.

Rohit Kumar informed that the schemes are implemented effectively with the coordination of the Central and state governments and local bodies. He explained that the goal is to improve development indicators through healthy competition between districts.

Further, the Additional Secretary and Mission Director mentioned various examples such as the increase in drinking water provision in Anganwadi centres from 3.7 percent to 100 percent in Andhra Pradesh, measures to reduce malnutrition in Tamil Nadu, and progress made in the education sector in Telangana in the seminar.

He reminded that Rs.4 crore to Rs.5 crore are being allotted to aspirational districts and Rs.2 crore to Rs.3 crore to aspirational blocks under the programme. He asked to submit district-wise need-based innovative projects.

NITI Aayog deputy secretary Gaurav Katiyar stated that the ADP-ABP is critical in the development of the country. The main objective of the programme is to accelerate development in basic sectors like health, education, and agriculture.

He emphasised that the regional seminar will serve as a platform to further accelerate the development of promising districts and blocks in the southern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands union territory.

By sharing best practices implemented at the district and block levels, innovative programmes and challenges faced, new avenues for development will be paved, he added.

Andhra Pradesh planning department joint secretary Ananth Shankar mentioned that a comprehensive development is possible with the implementation of these programmes in the Andaman and Nicobar region.

Collectors from various states, NITI Aayog representatives and officials participated in the programme.