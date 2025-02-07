NITI Aayog Team Meets AP CM Chandrababu Ahead of Budget Presentation

Live
A delegation led by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, convened with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Friday morning at the state Secretariat.
Amaravati: A delegation led by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, convened with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Friday morning at the state Secretariat. The meeting is significant as it takes place just before the upcoming budget presentation, focusing on the state's economic status and the ambitious Vikasith AP - 2047 Vision Document.
Upon the delegation's arrival, Finance Minister Keshav extended a warm welcome. The discussions are expected to cover a range of critical topics, including ongoing welfare and development programmes in Andhra Pradesh, which are central to the fulfilment of the state's vision.
Notably, CM Naidu and Keshav recently held discussions with Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, which adds further relevance to this meeting. The NITI Aayog team, which included IAS officials A. Muthu Kumar, Parthasarathy Reddy, and K. Kishore, is particularly keen to review the state's financial landscape, addressing issues such as public debt and the welfare initiatives currently in place.
The meeting aims to elaborate on the fiscal situation of Andhra Pradesh, especially regarding the funds owed to the state from the central government. Expectations are high for a detailed dialogue on tax shares, allocations from centrally sponsored schemes, and other welfare-related matters essential for the state's development objectives.