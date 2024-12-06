Nitin Gadkari Details Progress on 18 Highway Flyovers in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Flyovers on National Highway

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the construction of 18 flyovers on national highways in Andhra Pradesh, funded with Rs. 1,046 crore, is at various stages of progress. The Union Minister made this statement in response to a question posed by YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in the Lok Sabha.

Minister Nitin Gadkari's Reply to MP Mithun Reddy's Question:

He mentioned that the five bridges being constructed on NH-216A at Morampudi, Undrajavaram Junction, Jonnada, Thethali, and Kaikaram are expected to be completed by April 2, 2025.

The two bridges under construction on NH-16 at Golagamudi Junction and Nellore T Junction are targeted for completion by September 11, 2025. The flyover at Visakhapatnam Airport Junction is scheduled to be completed by February 15, 2025, and the bridge at Guntur Mirchi Yard by January 6, 2025.

Additionally, permission letters have been issued for constructing bridges at Naguluppalapadu Growth Center and Rajupalem Junctions on NH-16. Bids have been invited for flyovers at Rajupalem Crossroad, Jonnathali Crossroad, Chevvur Crossroad, Ranasthalam Town Portion on NH-16, and Kia on NH-44.

Gadkari also explained that bids are yet to be invited for flyovers at Sri City Zero Point and Chillakuru Center on NH-16.