Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity

Visakhapatnam: To increase productivity of blast furnaces and reduce cost of production, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) inaugurated nitrogen pressure reducing stations.

The initiative aimed at enhancing pulverised coal injection in all the three blast furnaces. These new units will help in reducing the cost of production of hot metal and increasing the productivity of the blast furnaces.

Towards this direction, the company took efforts in increasing its pulverised coal injection rate from existing 100 kg/per tonne of hot metal to around 180 kg/tonne of hot metal in the three blast furnaces at the plant. The higher rate of injection of pulverised coal in blast furnaces facilitates replacement of high cost coke with lower cost coal and reduces the cost of production and increases productivity.

Inaugurating the nitrogen pressure reducing stations in all the three blast furnaces at the plant on Monday, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) of RINL AK Bagchi congratulated the projects team for their committed efforts in commissioning the nitrogen pressure reducing stations at the plant. He added that reducing the cost of production is the need of the hour.

