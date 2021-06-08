Top
Nivas to take charge as Collector of Krishna today

J Nivas, the 2010 batch IAS officer, will assume charge as the Collector of Krishna district on Wednesday

Vijayawada: J Nivas, the 2010 batch IAS officer, will assume charge as the Collector of Krishna district on Wednesday. He was recently transferred to Krishna district as part of the transfers of IAS officers.

He is working as the Collector of Srikakulam district. Earlier, he worked as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Sub-Collector of Nellore district and later worked as project officer of ITDA, Utnoor in Adilabad.

He worked as Joint Collector in Visakhapatnam. Nivas was lauded for his services as the Collector of Srikakulam district and the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

He will take charge from the outgoing Collector Md Imtiaz.

