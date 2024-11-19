NMC to adopt ITMS for traffic control

Nellore: In view of regulating traffic congestion in the city, following the directions of MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana, municipal and police administrations have decided to adopt a highly sophisticated traffic signalling system.

As part of this initiative, Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja along with SP Krishnakanth has organised a special meeting with the representatives of Matric, SPT, network companies and town planning officials at municipal corporation office here on Monday.

The meeting has decided to implement Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at various crucial traffic points in the city.

Speaking the occasion, NMC Commissioner Surya Teja has detailed that ITMS is a part of Pollution Monitoring Control Project (PMCP), which includes Centralised System Control, Green Channel, Cable Free Drive by Wire, Self-Adopting Control and Multi Period Control.

The Commissioner said as part of the experiment, ITMS will be installed at AC Vegetable Market, KVR Petrol Bunk and Kanaka Mahal Centre in the first phase. In the second phase, it will be installed at DPO Centre, Haranathapuram, Ramalingapuram and VRC in the city.

Surya Teja said the administration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SPT network organisation, by paying Rs 1.39 crore for a maintenance period of two years. He noted that ITMS will be implemented with very less power usage.

SP Krishnakanth stated that traffic signalling wing will be restored in two months according to the increase in city population. He cleared that it was decided to impose penalties on those, who violate traffic rules.