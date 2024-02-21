NMD Feroze flays Nandyal MLA

NMD Feroze, a prominent figure in Nandyal, recently participated in a discussion program at Chaurastha Daba in Ponnapuram Colony. During the event, he criticized the current MLA for neglecting the development of Nandyala Assembly Constituency for personal gain.

Referred to as the "Sunday MLA" by his workers, Nmd Feroze highlighted the lack of development in Ponnapuram Colony and the surrounding areas. He claimed that the current MLA has failed to address the basic needs of the community, resulting in poor sanitation and contaminated drinking water.

Furthermore, Nmd Feroze accused the MLA of corruption, alleging that funds meant for infrastructure projects were misused by Shilpa's family for personal gain. He also claimed that the current administration has neglected essential services, such as proper drainage and sanitation provisions.

In a call for change, Nmd Feroze urged the residents of Nandyala to support NMd Farooq in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the importance of bringing back the Telugu Desam government for the betterment of the community.

Overall, Nmd Feroze's remarks shed light on the need for improved governance and development in Nandyala, urging for a more accountable and transparent administration.