Live
- Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry
- Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow
- Salaries in India to increase by 9.5% in 2024; infra, manufacturing sectors lead
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"
- Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital
- Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children
- Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update
- Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally
- Bank manager in J&K's Pulwama runs off with Rs 33 lakh
- Madras HC allows convict to argue on his own through video conference
Just In
NMD Feroze flays Nandyal MLA
NMD Feroze, a prominent figure in Nandyal, recently participated in a discussion program at Chaurastha Daba in Ponnapuram Colony.
NMD Feroze, a prominent figure in Nandyal, recently participated in a discussion program at Chaurastha Daba in Ponnapuram Colony. During the event, he criticized the current MLA for neglecting the development of Nandyala Assembly Constituency for personal gain.
Referred to as the "Sunday MLA" by his workers, Nmd Feroze highlighted the lack of development in Ponnapuram Colony and the surrounding areas. He claimed that the current MLA has failed to address the basic needs of the community, resulting in poor sanitation and contaminated drinking water.
Furthermore, Nmd Feroze accused the MLA of corruption, alleging that funds meant for infrastructure projects were misused by Shilpa's family for personal gain. He also claimed that the current administration has neglected essential services, such as proper drainage and sanitation provisions.
In a call for change, Nmd Feroze urged the residents of Nandyala to support NMd Farooq in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the importance of bringing back the Telugu Desam government for the betterment of the community.
Overall, Nmd Feroze's remarks shed light on the need for improved governance and development in Nandyala, urging for a more accountable and transparent administration.