No ban on meetings, rallies, clarifies addl DG

Vijayawada: Additional director general of police, Dr A Ravi Shankar Ayyanar on Tuesday said that the state government has not banned the public meetings and the processions. He said there is no word 'ban' in the GO No 1 issued by the state government on conducting the public meetings and the rallies in the state. Speaking to media at the state police office at Mangalagiri, the additional DG said the district administrations and the superintendents of police can give permission for the meetings and the rallies. The officials should inspect the venue of the meeting and make a decision. He said the meetings can be conducted in the grounds to avoid inconvenience to the people, he clarified.

Ravi Shankar said the GO No 1 has been issued as per the 1861 Police Act, which is being implemented across the country. There are reports in some sections of media that the government has banned the meetings and processions in the state. "Meetings and the rallies can be organised in the state. In rare and exceptional cases, the permission will be given for conducting the rallies and meetings on the roads," he explained. He, however, did not elaborate what are the 'rare and exceptional' cases.

He said the government issued GO No 1 to avoid incidents that took place in Kandukuru and Guntur.

The ADG said it is the responsibility of the police department to safeguard the lives of people. He said the organisers of the meetings and rallies have to give clear information like the timing of the meeting, clear route map, number of people expected to attend the meeting, measures being taken for organising the meeting and other details. He said written permission should be taken from the police for conducting the meeting or taking out procession.

He said the permission will be given for holding meetings and rallies only after the venue is inspected by the district administration and the superintendent of police.

He said if the meetings are conducted on the highways and main roads, people will suffer due to traffic congestion and vehicles like ambulances can't pass. He said students appearing for examinations and passengers going to the railway stations and airports will suffer if the roads are blocked due to the public meetings.

Ravi Shankar said the police can suggest an alternative venue for conducting the meetings. He refuted the allegations in some sections of media and social media that public meetings were banned in the state and permissions would be denied to some political parties. Law and order DIG Rajasekhar said the political parties can get permission for conducting meetings if they fulfil some conditions. He did not elaborate what are the conditions to be fulfilled by the parties to get permission for conducting the public meetings. He said the GO No 1 was issued to avoid meetings on the panchayat and municipal roads and stated that people would suffer if the meetings are conducted in the narrow roads. He said the meetings can be organised in the grounds by fulfilling the conditions.