No change in SSC exam schedule unless third wave hits

Guntur: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated that SSC public examinations will be held as per schedule as the syllabus was completed. He said, "If there is no Covid-19 third wave, the government will conduct SSC public exams in March. Necessary arrangements being made to conduct the exams."

Along with Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu, the Minister visited Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam and Balayogi Gurukula Pathasala in Vinukonda on

Friday.

The Minister enquired whether the students had received Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits during this academic year and facilities in the school. The students replied that they have received the kits. He directed District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani to collect the details of the students, who did not get third pair of school uniform and take steps to distribute third pair of the uniform.

He examined the quality of mid-day meal served to the students. He verified the quality of rice stocks in the store and instructed the officials to take steps to administer vaccine to all the students. He further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to education and added that the government transferred Rs 25,000 crore to beneficiaries' bank accounts under welfare schemes.