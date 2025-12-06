5-bed dialysis centre to come up in Addanki

Addanki: EnergyMinister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar emphasised the coalition government’s priority for rural healthcare under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.

The ministers visited Santamaguluru in the Addanki constituency on Friday, inaugurated a Primary Health Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.66 crore, and opened the newly completed Santamaguluru Village Secretariat-2. They also distributed free bicycles to school students during the tour. Minister Gottipati announced that primary health centres in Addanki, Korisapadu, and other villages are nearing completion, while Rs 1.50 crore has been sanctioned for Yelchuru PHC. He revealed plans to establish 38 sub-health centres across the Addanki constituency, directing revenue officials to expedite land acquisition. He announced that buildings will be named after land donors.

The minister disclosed that a five-bed dialysis centre and AIDS treatment facility will soon be operational in Addanki, with the existing 30-bed health centre undergoing modernisation.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting healthcare development and leaving the secretariat building incomplete.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to election promises, Gottipati noted that Addanki received special revenue division status and rejoined Prakasam district as pledged by CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Regarding the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting, the minister explained that it helps understand students’ learning patterns.

The ministers distributed a total of 500 bicycles, of which 350 were sponsored by Continental Coffee chairman Rajendra Prasad and 150 by NGO Assist.