Srinivasa Kalyanam performed at Dokiparru Mahakshetram

Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru, Krishna district): The divine Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam of Lord Venkateswara, seated at the sacred Dokiparru Mahakshetram, was performed with great devotion and splendour on Friday. As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the temple, the celestial wedding was organised this year as well, under the supervision of the temple founders and trustees PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy.

Trustee Sudha Reddy, along with Kommareddy Bapi Reddy, Vijayabhaskaramma, P Nagi Reddy, Prasanna and their families, participated in the Kalyanam. Prior to the Kalyanam, the Utsava Murthis were taken in a procession for the traditional Chakra Snanam.

Later, the Chakra Snanam was conducted in the temple’s sacred Koneru.

Trustees Sudha Reddy, Kommareddy Bapi Reddy, Vijayabhaskaramma, P Nagi Reddy, Prasanna, their family members and hundreds of devotees participated in the sacred bath.

As part of the development of Dokiparru Mahakshetram, several beautifully crafted mandapams were inaugurated by Trustee Sudha Reddy along the temple’s mada streets. At the South Rajagopuram, the Prahlada Sahita Sri Narasimha Swami “Pranavananda Mandapam”, symbolising the Krita Yuga, was inaugurated. At the West Rajagopuram, the Sri Manasananda Mandapam dedicated to Lord Rama, representing the Treta Yuga, was opened.

On the North side, the Sri Krishna Sudha Mandapam, symbolising the Dwapara Yuga, was inaugurated. Facing the temple in the South-East direction, the Gajendra Moksham Mandapam, representing the grace of the Supreme Lord who grants liberation to devotees, was opened.

The 10th Annual Brahmotsavams, which commenced on December 2, concluded on Friday night with Dopu Utsavam, Dhwaja Avarohanam, Poornahuti, Dwadasa Pradakshinam and a special EkantaSeva.