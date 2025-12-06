RGIA hit by third bomb threat in two days; Emirates flight targeted

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) faced a fresh security scare on Friday when an email bomb threat targeted Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai, prompting the implementation of standard safety protocols upon its safe landing. The threat email arrived at the airport’s customer support around 7:30 am from an unidentified sender.

Despite the alert, the aircraft continued under heightened vigilance and touched down at 8:30 am without incident. Security teams swiftly isolated the plane in a remote bay, deboarded all passengers, and conducted thorough checks, declaring the alert a hoax after finding no explosives. Unlike recent incidents involving flights from Kuwait and Bahrain, no diversions occurred.

This marks the third bomb threat at RGIA in two days, amid a surge in aviation hoaxes disrupting operations. Airport authorities, including the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), convened immediately to assess and neutralize risks.

Police registered cases for the previous hoaxes and are probing the origins of the emails. GMR officials have urged passengers to cooperate amid ongoing investigations, with enhanced vigilance now in place across terminals.