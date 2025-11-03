Live
- India’s M&A market stays steady amid global uncertainty: Report
- IOA announces cash awards for Youth Asian Games medallists
- Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Unveiled with Striking Design and F1-Themed UI Enhancements
- Dreams come true when they get support: Mithali Raj on India’s historic World Cup crown
- Three killed as speeding dumper rams into 10 vehicles in Jaipur
- Orkla India IPO Allotment & Listing Date Announced: Price, Lot Size, and Key Details
- Aspire to enhance greater connectivity between India and our broader region: Bahrain FM
- Bengal wary day before political rallies for, against SIR even as poll body initiates process
- 10-month-old girl child & mother, sister trio among Telangana road accident victims
- Mahesh Babu Praises Indian Women’s Team for World Cup Win
No compromise in completing election assurances: Narayana
Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has asserted that the coalition government, despite facing severe financial crisis, will not compromise in...
Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has asserted that the coalition government, despite facing severe financial crisis, will not compromise in completing the assurances given to people during 2024 electioneering.
As part of 'Pedala Sevalo Prabhutam' programme, he distributed Social Security Pensions to beneficiaries at 3rd and 4th divisions in the city on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister explained various welfare schemes like NTR Bharosa Social Security Pension, free bus travel to women, Talliki Vandam, Annadata Sukhebhava etc, adding that no State in the country is implementing such welfare schemes. He said the government is spending Rs 34,000 crore only on pensions per year.
Minister Nararyana distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 63 lakh to 69 beneficiaries. He said till date Rs 2.38 crore were given to 208 beneficiaries under CMRF in Nellore city constituency.
Former Nellore municipal chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, former ZPTC member Vijetha Reddy and others were present.