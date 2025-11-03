No compromise in completing election assurances: Narayana

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has asserted that the coalition government, despite facing severe financial crisis, will not compromise in completing the assurances given to people during 2024 electioneering.

As part of 'Pedala Sevalo Prabhutam' programme, he distributed Social Security Pensions to beneficiaries at 3rd and 4th divisions in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister explained various welfare schemes like NTR Bharosa Social Security Pension, free bus travel to women, Talliki Vandam, Annadata Sukhebhava etc, adding that no State in the country is implementing such welfare schemes. He said the government is spending Rs 34,000 crore only on pensions per year.

Minister Nararyana distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 63 lakh to 69 beneficiaries. He said till date Rs 2.38 crore were given to 208 beneficiaries under CMRF in Nellore city constituency.

Former Nellore municipal chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, former ZPTC member Vijetha Reddy and others were present.