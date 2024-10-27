No Compromise on Quality in Employment Guarantee Works: AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh state Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Pawan Kalyan, has issued strict directives emphasizing the importance of maintaining quality standards in employment guarantee projects. During a recent review meeting, he underscored that there should be no compromise in the quality of work as funds from the central government’s employment guarantee scheme and the 15th Finance Commission have been allocated for these initiatives.

Kalyan called for thorough quality checks at every stage of development work in all 13,326 panchayats across the state. He insisted that the funds should not only be utilized effectively but also transparently to ensure the maximum benefit for rural communities.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Krishna Teja, Employment Guarantee Scheme Officers, and Engineering Officers, all of whom were charged with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of these orders.

The Deputy Chief Minister's firm stance aims to enhance accountability and ensure that the projects deliver sustainable benefits to the local population.